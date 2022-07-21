Advertisement

Heat wave: Temperatures expected to reach 100

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of July 21, 2022.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A heat wave is expected to start Sunday and last a few days. Temperatures will reach highs near 100 degrees midweek, Tuesday and Wednesday. The wave could last until the end of the work week.

Computer models are showing a heat wave starting between Sunday and Monday, but they’re not in complete agreement on how hot it will get. The heat next week will ensure that July ends up as a warmer than normal month.

Hot weather ahead
Hot weather ahead(kptv)

Portland has had seven 90 degree days this summer so far. Next week will feature the hottest stretch we’ve seen so far this year. It is possible this could be the hottest of summer when we look back.

