Heat wave: Temperatures expected to reach 100

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A heat wave is expected to start Sunday and last a few days. Temperatures will reach highs near 100 degrees midweek, Tuesday and Wednesday. The wave could last until the end of the work week.

Computer models are showing a heat wave starting between Sunday and Monday, but they’re not in complete agreement on how hot it will get. The heat next week will ensure that July ends up as a warmer than normal month.

Hot weather ahead (kptv)

Portland has had seven 90 degree days this summer so far. Next week will feature the hottest stretch we’ve seen so far this year. It is possible this could be the hottest of summer when we look back.

