Man accused of attempting to rape woman at Sherwood apartment complex

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man earlier this month after they interrupted an attempted sexual assault, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

On July 1, officers responded to an apartment complex after a caller reported a man was dragging an intoxicated woman around the pool deck. Police said the caller reported the man and woman were physically fighting each other. Police did not provide the name or address of the apartment complex.

Officers arrived to the scene and the man fled on foot into a nearby field. With the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were able to locate and detain the suspect.

During an investigation, police said officers learned the woman was walking home when she was approached by the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Johnathon Moore, whom she does not know. The woman attempted to fight Moore off before officers arrived.

Moore has been indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury for first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted rape, and fourth-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

