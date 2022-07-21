Man wanted for 2016 murder in South Carolina arrested in Medford

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted for murder in South Carolina was tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Medford on Wednesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, was wanted in connection with the murder of his estranged wife, Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt, who was found stabbed to death in an abandoned home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on Oct. 26, 2016. An arrest warrant was issued for Blauvelt in Nov. 2016.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blauvelt fled the state shortly after the murder with his 17-year-old girlfriend. The girlfriend’s parents reported her missing and she was located safe in Oregon on Dec. 12, 2016. The sheriff’s office said she went to a family friend’s home in Eugene and called her parents, saying she wanted to come home. The girlfriend reported she and Blauvelt had been homeless while in Oregon.

U.S. Marshals cold and complex case investigative team joined the investigation for Blauvelt in early 2022. Working with investigators from multiple task forces, the team was able to put Blauvelt in Medford.

On Wednesday afternoon, Blauvelt - who had assumed the alias “Ben Klein” - was arrested on Lincoln Street in Medford. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail pending extradition to South Carolina to face the charges against him.

“We are glad this offender is in custody and the process can begin to seek justice for the victim and her family,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler. “The work of this local violent offender task force is extremely important to the safety of our community, and we are proud of their efforts and our continued partnerships.”

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, Central Point Police Department, Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office worked on the investigation and capture of Blauvelt.

