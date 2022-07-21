Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after being hit by a train in Washougal.

Clark County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 12 that a pedestrian was hit by a train in the 500 block of 6th Street at about 4:17 a.m. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line.

No additional details have been released at this time. FOX 12 has reached out to the Washougal Police Department for more information.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.