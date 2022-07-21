Portland City Council approves $120 million for clean energy projects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council has approved nearly $120 million for clean energy projects.

The funding will go to 65 projects across the city to address climate change impacts and reduce carbon emissions. Many of the projects expected to receive funding would make improvements to heating and cooling systems in low-income housing and communities of color across the city.

City Council Commissioners said the investment in clean energy is an investment in the city’s future.

“The city’s climate work does not reside in one bureau. We have a lot of work ahead and it will take real substantive action from all of us to make the consequential changes that we need for Portland and for our families and for future generations.”

The program is expected to vet applications over the next 45 days before distributing the money.

The city council’s clean energy approval comes as President Biden announced out a new plan to address climate change. The plan includes $2.3 billion for communities to build up their defenses against climate change. One way is by helping cities establish cooling centers for vulnerable populations.

Republicans are pushing the president to focus on gas prices and increasing domestic drilling. President Biden said he will have more climate-related announcements in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.