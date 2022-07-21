Portland mayor to issue state of emergency over gun violence
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As gun violence continues to run rampant in the city, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to make an emergency declaration on Thursday during a 2:30 p.m. news conference.
You can watch a live stream of that news conference right here.
The emergency declaration is a response to the recently released Portland Homicide Analysis report by the California Partnership for Safe Communities, which showed a sharp increase in gun violence.
