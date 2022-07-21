Advertisement

Portland Pickles blow up giant fake whale

The Portland Pickles baseball team "explodes" a giant fake whale on the field.
By Jack Helean
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, the Portland Pickles honored one of the very first “viral” stories from Oregon in 1970, where state highway engineers lit 20 cases of dynamite and blew apart a dead 45-foot sperm whale that washed up on the beach in Florence, with their very own exploding whale.

The Pickles hosted “Exploding Whale Night” after defeating the Willamette Wild Bills 32-3.

Check out the hilarious video below.

