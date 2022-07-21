PPB North Precinct looks at challenges and accomplishments of 2021 during annual report

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct gave an update on how 2021 went for them.

The precinct held a meeting tonight where listeners heard from Chief Chuck Lovell and North Precinct Commander Tina Jones.

PPB laid out the accomplishments and challenges of 2021. One big thing for the North Precinct was cracking down on illegal street racing which happens often in their jurisdiction.

Police said by the end of the summer they were able to dwindle the crowd going to these event from several hundred to several dozen.

The bureau also explained how the staffing shortages are straining their officers.

“With the increase in number of shootings and traffic fatalities, those are complex scenes that require a lot of resources,” said Commander Jones. “So you know a scene like that might require half of a shift or entire shift and if we have one of those major incidents often times were requesting assistance either from Central or East Precinct or visa versa.”

PPB says the hiring of public safety patrol officers also known as PS3′s has helped lighten the work load of police.

The PS3′s do things like report and recover stolen cars and respond to non-violent 911 calls. The bureau is now aiming to hire more of them.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.