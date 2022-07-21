Advertisement

Senate to suspend baby formula tariffs with passing of Blumenauer legislation

In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., speaks in Portland, Ore. The...
In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., speaks in Portland, Ore. The White House and business groups are stepping up efforts to win congressional approval for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade accord. But prospects are uncertain given that Republicans are at odds with some aspects of the plan and Democrats are in no hurry to secure a political victory for the president.(AP/Steve Dyke)
By Riley Blake
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) – Legislation to temporarily suspend tariffs on imported baby formula passed in the U.S. Senate unanimously Thursday. Approval in the Senate follows a week after the legislation passed in the U.S. House of Representatives with 421-votes.

The legislation was introduced by Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene in response to severe shortages of formula nationwide.

“Suspending tariffs on the importation of infant formula and relieving parents of steep price increases is a critical step to ending the infant formula shortage,” said Blumenauer. “This crisis requires a whole of government response.”

With rising shortages, the Food and Drug Administration moved to allow imported formula from around the world into the states. Prior to Thursday’s passing Senate vote, formula from countries without a Free Trade Agreement was subject to tariffs raising consumer costs by 27 percent.

The Formula Act will suspend these tariffs until Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
13-month-old and 7-week-old missing and believed to be at risk
13-month-old and 7-week-old missing and believed to be at risk
KPTV File Image
Watch Live: Portland mayor issues state of emergency over gun violence