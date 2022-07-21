Senate to suspend baby formula tariffs with passing of Blumenauer legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) – Legislation to temporarily suspend tariffs on imported baby formula passed in the U.S. Senate unanimously Thursday. Approval in the Senate follows a week after the legislation passed in the U.S. House of Representatives with 421-votes.

The legislation was introduced by Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene in response to severe shortages of formula nationwide.

“Suspending tariffs on the importation of infant formula and relieving parents of steep price increases is a critical step to ending the infant formula shortage,” said Blumenauer. “This crisis requires a whole of government response.”

With rising shortages, the Food and Drug Administration moved to allow imported formula from around the world into the states. Prior to Thursday’s passing Senate vote, formula from countries without a Free Trade Agreement was subject to tariffs raising consumer costs by 27 percent.

The Formula Act will suspend these tariffs until Dec. 31.

