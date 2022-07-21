Advertisement

Woman dies after being hit by train in Washougal

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Washougal
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Washougal(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:42 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after being hit by a train in Washougal.

Clark County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 12 that a pedestrian was hit by a freight train in the 500 block of 6th Street at about 4:17 a.m. The pedestrian, a 65-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line.

According to Camas Police Department, the victim was relatively new to the area and was staying at a nearby motel when she somehow ended up on the tracks. There’s no indication of drugs or alcohol at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights
Man accused of attempting to rape woman at Sherwood apartment complex
Murders up, police staffing way down in Washington state
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Andy's Adventures: Joseph Branch Railriders
Andy’s Adventures: Joseph Branch Railriders