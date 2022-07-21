Woman dies after being hit by train in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after being hit by a train in Washougal.

Clark County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 12 that a pedestrian was hit by a freight train in the 500 block of 6th Street at about 4:17 a.m. The pedestrian, a 65-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line.

According to Camas Police Department, the victim was relatively new to the area and was staying at a nearby motel when she somehow ended up on the tracks. There’s no indication of drugs or alcohol at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

