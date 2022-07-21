Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.

Detectives were in the early stages of the investigation and no further details were available.

Stay with FOX 12 on air and online for the latest developments in this breaking news story.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.