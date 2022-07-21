Advertisement

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

By Jack Helean
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.

Detectives were in the early stages of the investigation and no further details were available.

