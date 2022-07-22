16-year-old drowns after jumping into Applegate Lake from dam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager drowned while hanging out with friends at Applegate Lake on Thursday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Applegate Lake, which is located about 27 miles southwest of Medford. The sheriff’s office said a group of teenage boys had been jumping into the lake off of the dam.

The sheriff’s office said one of the teens, a 16-year-old boy from Central Point, jumped into the water and did not resurface. The other teens tried to find him in the water and called 911.

Deputies began searching the lake, but the sheriff’s office said the search was suspended after a few hours due to darkness.

Deputies continued the search Friday morning and located the boy’s body in the lake just before 9:30 a.m. The boy’s name has not been released by the sheriff’s office.

