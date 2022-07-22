About 12K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in Josephine County bust

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized and destroyed during a bust of an illegal grow site in Selma on Thursday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies served a search warrant on Thursday at a property in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. During the search, detectives found about 12,000 plants inside multiple greenhouses on the property.

Detectives also found about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Aerial view of the greenhouse on the Selma property (Josephine County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said 12 people were detained while others fled into a heavily wooded area nearby. The people who ran were not located.

One person, identified by the sheriff’s office as 28-year-old Jhonathan Gutierrez-Salazat, was arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

