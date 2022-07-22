Advertisement

About 12K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in Josephine County bust

Inside one of the greenhouse found on the Selma property
Inside one of the greenhouse found on the Selma property(Josephine County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized and destroyed during a bust of an illegal grow site in Selma on Thursday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies served a search warrant on Thursday at a property in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. During the search, detectives found about 12,000 plants inside multiple greenhouses on the property.

Detectives also found about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Aerial view of the greenhouse on the Selma property
Aerial view of the greenhouse on the Selma property(Josephine County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said 12 people were detained while others fled into a heavily wooded area nearby. The people who ran were not located.

One person, identified by the sheriff’s office as 28-year-old Jhonathan Gutierrez-Salazat, was arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cash and some of the firearms seized by detectives.
Over $1M, 16 firearms seized from black-market marijuana shipping business in Medford
More than 2,700 plants seized during illegal marijuana grow bust in Central Point
Armed suspect arrested during illegal marijuana bust in Central Point
Outdoor marijuana plants found on one of the properties
14K marijuana plants seized in Josephine County, 2 arrested

Latest News

Portland man arrested for shooting in North Tabor Neighborhood
Portland man arrested for shooting in North Tabor Neighborhood
Body found after apartment fire extinguished in NE Portland
Jesse Bryan Woods
Police identify 42-year-old man killed in NE Portland shooting
Kevin Osterkamp
Vancouver police seek help locating man missing since late June