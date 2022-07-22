Advertisement

Arrest made in deadly MAX station shooting

Lucian Thibodeaux.
Lucian Thibodeaux.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly MAX station shooting.

Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show that 18-year-old Hector Agueta-Navarette has been charged with the death of 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux who was shot at the East 162nd Avenue MAX station around 5 a.m. on July 1.

Thibodeaux was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries the same day.

Agueta-Navarette fled the scene but was later arrested July 14. He has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Agueta-Navarette pled not guilty.

A GoFundMe has ben set up for the family of Thibodeaux.

