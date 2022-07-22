Blanchet House to hand out water during next week’s heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The temperatures are expected to rise starting this weekend, and some local nonprofits are getting ready to make sure those most vulnerable have everything they need during the extreme heat.

Volunteers with Blanchet House will be handing out water bottles, sunscreen, and even water misters to help people stay safe and hydrated during next week’s triple-digit temperatures.

Anyone who would like to help, the Blanchet House is asking for donations for things like water bottles and clean t-shirts.

If you would like to donate, click here.

