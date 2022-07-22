Body found after apartment fire extinguished in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body was found following an apartment fire in the Lloyd District neighborhood overnight, and officials say the person’s death is not linked to the fire.

At about 11:16 p.m., PF&R crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of Northeast Halsey Street. Crews arrived and found fire burning on two sides of the two-story building and on multiple floors.

Crews immediately began work to put the fire out while also searching for a person that witnesses thought was trapped inside. PF&R said the back stairwell had completely burned through and crews had to use ladders to get to the upper floors.

One apartment was destroyed by the fire. The other unit sustained a lot of damage.

PF&R said crews learned that a person who had believed to be still inside the apartment had made it out safely, but then crews found a body in the unit that sustained damage. PF&R told FOX 12 the person was not killed by the fire.

Portland police said the person appears to have died from natural causes prior to the fire and the fire never reached them. According to officers who responded, the person had been there for a while.

There is no other investigation related to the death. The medical examiner will be investigating the cause.

Crews with @PDXFire knocked down and a fire at this duplex on NE Halsey at about 12:15am but found someone dead inside. They tell us the person did not die because of the fire. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/ztnTB6UCs6 — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) July 22, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

