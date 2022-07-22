COOLER TODAY, BUT A LONG-DURATION HEAT WAVE STARTS SUNDAY

Our western valleys experienced a cool surge of marine air overnight, leading to the formation of the marine layer. Most locations west of the Cascades are under low clouds this morning. It’s possible you’ll encounter some areas of drizzle, especially along the coast and the Cascade Foothills. Clouds will dictate how warm we get this afternoon. If the clouds start to break around lunchtime, highs should reach the upper 70s. If lots of clouds linger into 1:00-2:00 P.M., we may only reach the mid 70s. A breezy northwest wind will kick in this evening. Enjoy the cooler, refreshing weather!

Clouds look like they’ll clear earlier on Saturday, and we should only have patchy morning clouds around Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon, and should rebound into the low 90s on Sunday. Sunday will mark the beginning of a long stretch of hot weather.

A large ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) will shift over the region between the end of the weekend and late next week. Each day through about Thursday should feature warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s on Monday, and will be right around 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. During that time frame, our overnight lows will turn dangerously warm. Typically in big heat waves, we get a dry offshore wind. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case next week. In fact, a bit of an onshore flow may keep our dew points elevated, and temperatures will struggle to fall into the 60s across the metro area.

Highs should dip back into the 90s by the end of next week, but 90+ degree afternoons may persist through next weekend.

Hope you all have a great Friday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.