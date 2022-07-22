Advertisement

Five wolf pups captured on ODFW trail camera in Upper Deschutes area

Adult and five pups spotted on an ODFW trail camera.(Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - It appears a new pack of wolves is calling Oregon home!

An image from one of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s trail cameras captured an adult wolf with five pups. ODFW said the photo was taken on July 4.

Officials say they had been monitoring reports of a single wolf in the Upper Deschutes area since Aug. 2021. Then in early 2022, officials found four different tracks in the area.

Biologists are still figuring out if the wolves are from a new pack or from the Indigo Pack just from the south.

Wolf sightings can be reported to ODFW here.

