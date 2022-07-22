Former Forest Grove police officer found guilty in criminal mischief trial

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A former Forest Grove police officer was found guilty Thursday of charges stemming from an Oct. 2020 arrest.

The Washington County District Attorney said Steven Christopher Teets was arrested in the early hours of Oct. 31, 2020, after a family in Forest Grove was woken up to Teets setting off the car alarms in their driveway. Teets, an off-duty officer, then approached the family aggressively according to the DA’s office.

The family asked multiple times for Teets to leave. Instead of leaving, Teets became upset, yelling and breaking items on the family’s porch before pounding on their front door, the DA’s office said.

The family called 911 and a Forest Grove officer found Teets a short distance away.

Senior Judge Gary Williams found Teets guilty Thursday following a Wednesday bench trial. Teets will serve 24 months of probation for second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

In addition to his probation, Teets is not allowed to have any contact with the victims, is ordered to complete 80 hours of community service along with completing counseling for alcohol abuse and anger management.

