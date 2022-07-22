FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad gives back to woman who runs unique animal rescue
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad heads out to Juma’s Farm where a unique animal rescue facility is taking in pot belly pigs as rescues. Learn more about Juma’s Farm here.
Previous coverage of Juma’s Farm: https://www.kptv.com/video/2022/04/20/pot-bellied-pig-rescue-woodburn-overwhelmed-with-too-many-animals/
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.