Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland.

Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.

Officers then spoke with the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Damon Latrail McDonald, who appeared to be under the influence.

During the investigation, officers found a TEC-9 pistol with loaded magazines inside of a bag on a child’s car seat.

The gun was seized by police and McDonald was arrested before being booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

PPB says McDonald was also detained for felony parole violation and cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failing to install an ignition interlock device.

