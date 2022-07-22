Advertisement

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland.
Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland.

Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland
Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland(PPB)

Officers then spoke with the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Damon Latrail McDonald, who appeared to be under the influence.

During the investigation, officers found a TEC-9 pistol with loaded magazines inside of a bag on a child’s car seat.

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland
Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland(PPB)

The gun was seized by police and McDonald was arrested before being booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

PPB says McDonald was also detained for felony parole violation and cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failing to install an ignition interlock device.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor Wheeler declares state of emergency over Portland's gun violence
Mayor Wheeler declares state of emergency over Portland gun violence
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s contempt conviction hailed by 1/6 committee
Lucian Thibodeaux.
Arrest made in deadly MAX station shooting
Motorcyclist arrested for DUII and reckless driving
Motorcyclist arrested for DUII and reckless driving