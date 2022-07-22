Missing woman found dead in Clackamas; investigation underway

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas.

Investigators said Myhra was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19, near the area where her body was found. She was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up for work.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators piece together Myhra’s whereabouts and activities leading up to July 20 is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Lin(e at 503) 723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case # 22-016334.

