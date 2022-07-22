Montavilla Street Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After a two-year hiatus, the Montavilla Street Fair is returning. The event established in 2011 features local arts, crafts, and food vendors, as well as live music and family activities.

The single-day event will take place July 31 on Southeast Stark Street between 76th and 82nd Avenue. Previous years have drawn an estimated 15,000 people in attendance according to organizers making it one of the largest street fairs in the Portland area.

“Montavilla is an amazing community,” said Montavilla East Tabor Business Association President Neil Mattson. “Our residents and businesses are stepping up in a big way to support the return of community events in 2022. The Montavilla Street Fair would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and volunteers.”

More than 120 vendors will be present when the fair kicks off its 9th annual festivities. Hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.