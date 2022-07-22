Motorcyclist arrested for DUII and reckless driving

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Friday morning for reckless driving and driving under the influence.

WCSO and the Hillsboro Police Department had been receiving complaints for several days about a motorcycle driving recklessly on Highway 26 in the early morning hours. Law enforcement even saw a motorcycle going more than 124 mph but did not follow for the safety of the public, according to WCSO.

On Friday morning, WSCO’s air support and HPD officers focused on HWY 26 to stop the motorcyclist from continuing to drive recklessly. They spotted the motorcycle just before 5:30 a.m. weaving in and out of traffic and going over 100 mph. Air support followed the motorcyclist for a while until he pulled into a parking garage near Northeast Dawsons Creek Drive and Northeast Shute Road.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Alex Gerkin of Vancouver for reckless driving. As they were arresting him, they noticed signs of intoxication. Gerkin was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputies ask anyone who witnessed the motorcyclist driving recklessly or caught video to call 503-629-0111.

