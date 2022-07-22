Advertisement

Oregon has the country’s cheapest legal-weed: Report

marijuana leaf
marijuana leaf(Iarygin Andrii - stock.adobe.com)
By Jack Helean
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has the most inflation-proof marijuana in the county, according to a new report.

Despite skyrocketing prices for seemingly everything, Oregon has the cheapest weed in the country, out of the 37 states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana, according to a recent report by the Portland Business Journal.

PBJ analyzed data from PriceOfWeed.com and found that an ounce of high-quality bud in Oregon will set you back about $210, cheaper than any other state.

Washington state comes in at a close second place, with an average $234 per ounce.

Colorado and California have the next-lowest prices, with $242/ounce and $249/ounce respectively.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland man arrested for shooting in North Tabor Neighborhood
Portland man arrested for shooting in North Tabor Neighborhood
Body found after apartment fire extinguished in NE Portland
Jesse Bryan Woods
Police identify 42-year-old man killed in NE Portland shooting
Inside one of the greenhouse found on the Selma property
About 12K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in Josephine County bust
Kevin Osterkamp
Vancouver police seek help locating man missing since late June