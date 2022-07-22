Oregon has the country’s cheapest legal-weed: Report
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has the most inflation-proof marijuana in the county, according to a new report.
Despite skyrocketing prices for seemingly everything, Oregon has the cheapest weed in the country, out of the 37 states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana, according to a recent report by the Portland Business Journal.
PBJ analyzed data from PriceOfWeed.com and found that an ounce of high-quality bud in Oregon will set you back about $210, cheaper than any other state.
Washington state comes in at a close second place, with an average $234 per ounce.
Colorado and California have the next-lowest prices, with $242/ounce and $249/ounce respectively.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.