Police identify 42-year-old man killed in NE Portland shooting

Jesse Bryan Woods
Jesse Bryan Woods(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was shot and killed in the King neighborhood earlier this month.

Police said Jesse Bryan Woods, 42, was found dead after officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue on the evening of July 10. The medical examiner determined manner of death to be homicide.

A person involved in the shooting remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to police. No charges or arrests have been made at this time.

No additional details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

