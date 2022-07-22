Advertisement

Portland man arrested for shooting in North Tabor Neighborhood

Portland man arrested for shooting in North Tabor Neighborhood(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday morning in connection to a shooting in the North Tabor neighborhood on July 1.

Antonio Chris Hall was served with an arrest warrant after an investigation into a shooting on Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Police said Hall was involved in an argument when he pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds into the air. No one was injured.

Police found the gun that was used during Friday’s search and arrest.

Hall was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center and booked on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, discharge of a firearm and an outstanding felony warrant in an unrelated case.

