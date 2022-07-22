PPB Central Precinct annual report shows significant homicide increase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is continuing to look back on the ups and downs of 2021 with its annual report. On Thursday, the Central Precinct presented findings from the year.

The precinct accounts for 41 square miles of Portland and tens of thousands of residents. It includes areas like Northwest, Downtown, the Pearl District, and Sellwood.

The report showed there was 95,000 calls for service in 2021 – down slightly from 2020. However, there were alarming increases in violent crimes with assault cases up 29 percent and homicides up 91 percent.

Commander Craig Dobson was asked if drugs played a role in this spike in crime.

“The drugs definitely have an impact on criminality in the downtown area,” Dobson said. “Measure 110 added to the challenge because taking away criminality of drugs, we see it more and more in daily calls.”

Some encouraging statistics, arson and theft went down from 2020. Central Precinct officers were also able to recover thousands of stolen items and provide life-saving aid to victims when they were the first responders on the scene of a call.

