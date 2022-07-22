Homicide investigation underway in Salem after woman found dead in car

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning.

The unidentified woman was discovered during a welfare check around 6:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Portland RD NE. Officers found the woman slumped over inside the vehicle.

Officials said late Thursday that early investigation indicates the woman died as a result of gun violence and a homicide investigation is underway

At this time, detectives are said to be working on available leads. No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.