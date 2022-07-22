Salt & Straw opens a new location right before a new heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is getting ready for a heat wave that is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures next week.

As the mercury rises, people will be finding ways to cool off. The Beaverton community now has a new Salt & Straw in Cedar Hills as an option. The location off of Cedar Hills Boulevard will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Friday. The store had a preview opening on Thursday and crowds of people showed up to taste a Portland staple. Ian Kane works on new shop openings with Salt & Straw. He helped organize Thursday’s preview day and said he was excited to see so many people show up.

“We’re Portland and we’re chasing that sunshine,” Kane said. “So when those days get nice and hot we definitely see a lot of people coming out sharing that sense of being together and saying ‘this is how we beat that heat.’”

Salt & Straw’s new Beaverton location has all the flavors, all the cones, and all the smiles you would see at any of their other Portland locations. But this one has a splash pad for an extra scoop of cool. Leslie Wilkins stopped by Salt & Straw with her son to get some ice cream and to cool off in the splash pad.

“I always love Salt & Straw so it’s exciting to have more options and the splash pad is a great hit with the kiddos, so more reasons to come,” Wilkins said.

However, not everyone can make it down to their local ice cream store. Multnomah County has these tips to stay cool:

Drink plenty of fluids

Have a sports drink or salty snack to replace salt and minerals lost through sweat.

Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Use air conditioning or a fan.

Don’t use a fan to blow extremely hot air on yourself. Use it instead to create cross-ventilation.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes.

Avoid using your stove or oven.

The county also says to check on your neighbors and family members who are most vulnerable to the heat, like the elderly. Each county in the metro area has a map of cooling centers if you're in need of one.

Multnomah County

Washington County

Clackamas County

Clark County

