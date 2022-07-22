Advertisement

Two teens killed after truck crashes into tree near Sandy

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning near Sandy, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with Clackamas Fire crews, responded to a crash in the 41800 block of Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a white truck with heavy damage.

An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The sheriff’s office said speed is believed to be a factor.

The two occupants in the truck, ages 15-17, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

No additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 22-016312.

Blanchet House to hand out water during next week's heat wave
