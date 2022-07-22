Vancouver police seek help locating man missing since late June

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since late June.

Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. Police said his Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.

Osterkamp is described as white, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Osterkamp’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or email Detective David Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us.

