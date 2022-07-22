Washington County orders burn ban due to high-fire danger
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – All fire agencies across Washington County will enact a burn ban beginning July 25 in response to high-fire danger and a recommendation by the Washington County Fire Defense Board.
Included agencies are Banks Fire District #13, Cornelius Fire Department, Forest Grove Fire Department, Gaston Rural Fire District, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The burn ban will prohibit the following:
- Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.).
- Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.).
- Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris, or controlled burning.
The burn ban will not prohibit:
- Small outdoor cooking, warming, or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits, fire tables, and campfires, with a maximum fuel area of three feet in diameter and two feet in height in a safe location away from combustibles or vegetation and are fully extinguished after use.
- Barbeque grills, smokers, and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas, or similar fuels.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue warns someone not knowingly violating the ban may be liable for costs incurred as well as legal fees.
