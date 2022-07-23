2 seriously hurt in head-on crash on Hwy 217

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 217 in Beaverton early Saturday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

TVF&R said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash just north of Allen Boulevard. There were two people who suffered serious injuries, with one being pulled from a vehicle. Both were taken to OHSU.

Early this morning, firefighters responded to a two vehicle collision on 217 NB near the Allen Blvd exit.



Firefighters extricated one of the two patients, they were both treated for life threatening injuries before being transported.@BeavertonPolice, @OregonDOT also responded. pic.twitter.com/8AfxzN0tp3 — TVF&R (@TVFR) July 23, 2022

All northbound lanes of Highway 217 were closed but have since reopened.

The Beaverton Police Department is investigating. No other details are available.

A head-on crash closed Highway 217 early Saturday morning. (TVF&R)

