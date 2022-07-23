2 seriously hurt in head-on crash on Hwy 217
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 217 in Beaverton early Saturday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.
TVF&R said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash just north of Allen Boulevard. There were two people who suffered serious injuries, with one being pulled from a vehicle. Both were taken to OHSU.
All northbound lanes of Highway 217 were closed but have since reopened.
The Beaverton Police Department is investigating. No other details are available.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
