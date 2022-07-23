Another comfortable day Saturday

Good morning! We are getting ready to enjoy one more comfortable day before things start turning hot.

This morning we are starting with morning clouds again, however for most it looks like by lunchtime or so, we should see fairly clear skies. Those clouds will be heaviest in the eastern part of the metro. Expect sunny skies for all this afternoon and evening and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow is when things will start heating up. We will see some morning clouds again, though not lasting nearly as long as yesterday and today. We expect to see highs quite a bit warmer than today, likely in the low 90s. Heading into the next week, strong high pressure will dominate our forecast and we will see an extended heatwave with some very warm overnight lows.

Through most of the week temperatures are likely going to range from the upper 90s to low 100s. We will also be seeing clear skies through the week. Overnight lows should be in the upper 60s for much of the week. While that may seem like some relief, it means that most of the night will actually be spent in the 70s, making it difficult to cool down homes. This heatwave will also be more humid than the summer heat we have experienced so far this year. Plan accordingly!

