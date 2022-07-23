Burn ban in effect for Polk County

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, the Polk County Fire Defense Board issued a burn ban effective Monday, July 25 for the entire county.

All backyard and agricultural burning is prohibited in the county from July 25 through late September 2022, according to an official release.

Restrictions include:

· Backyard burning (yard debris, etc.)

· Agricultural burning

· Land clearing, slash or debris burning

Federal agencies have independent jurisdiction and authority to regulate recreational fires on their lands so this ban does not apply to the US Forest Service and BLM-regulated lands.

People who break the burn ban may be held liable for the cost of putting out a fire and for any property damage resulting from an illegal fire.

Those living in rural areas are asked to maintain their defensible space by monitoring the growth around homes and structures, and maintaining access for firefighting equipment.

* Know fire risks and obey fire restrictions, such as campfire bans.

* Avoid parking or driving on dry grass as hot vehicles can start a wildfire.

* Vehicles are required to have a shovel and fire extinguisher or at least a gallon of water in many areas.

* Do not use candles, fireworks, tiki torches, or other open flames in wildland areas.

* Remember that sky lanterns are illegal in Oregon airspace.

* Dispose of smoking material in deep, sturdy ashtrays.

* Make sure butts and ashes are extinguished with water.

* Never discard butts on the ground or in vegetation.

For more wildfire prevention information and restrictions, we encourage you to visit Keep Oregon Green at www.keeporegongreen.org and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.oregon.gov.

Check with your local Fire Department/District for more information. For the most current information, please call the Burn Information Line at (503) 838-2020.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.