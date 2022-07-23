Comfortable Saturday, but get ready for a heat wave arriving Sunday afternoon

What a nice summer day today…morning clouds broke out to sunshine and now all inland areas are clear. Temperatures have been very nice as well; we’ve only topped out in the upper 70s. Expect similar weather tomorrow except the low clouds will break up earlier and tend to be mainly in east metro. Temperatures rise a bit too and we should see temperatures into the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. A pleasant Saturday is ahead!

After a comfortable Sunday morning, the heat returns Sunday afternoon. A long-duration heatwave is on tap for ALL of next week. We expect temperatures to peak in the lower 90s Sunday, then flirt with the 100 degree mark the rest of the week. Most likely each day Monday through Friday next week will be somewhere between 96-102 degrees. Skies will be clear all week.

Since we won’t be seeing a dry east wind during this heat wave, humidity levels will be rising. It sure won’t be an incredibly sweaty heat like the eastern USA, but a bit more humid. More humidity also means warmer nights. In the Pacific Northwest, low temperatures above 65 degrees are very warm and somewhat rare. We expect several nights next week where overnight temperatures only dip into the mid-upper 60s; it’ll be sultry if you don’t have air conditioning.

