Advertisement

Community remembers victim of unsolved 2014 murder

By Anna Katayama
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eight years ago, on July 22, a teenager was gunned down in Southeast Portland. Police don’t know the motive in the case and have yet to make an arrest. 

Friends say 19-year-old Paul Krekeler was on his way to a friend’s house when he was shot in the chest near the intersection of southeast 57th Avenue and Harold Street. He had recently graduated from Franklin High School. He was also a star player on the Inner City Shine, a minor league football team.

On the anniversary of his death, friends and family are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Kemper Woodruff says Krekeler was his best friend. Kemper points to the growing gun violence in Portland and says the city needs to do more to prevent more people from losing loved ones. 

Woodruff says, “I hope I can prevent this loss and this situation from hitting home for other people.”  

He says everyone in the community needs to pitch in and help police and city officials get the job done.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Portland Police Bureau recruiting new officers.
Portland Police Bureau works to fill 300 positions in three years
Portland Police Bureau works to fill 300 positions in three years
Rusk County officials lift burn ban
Burn ban in effect for Polk County
Portland experts give energy-saving tips for a heat wave.
Portland experts give energy-saving tips for a heat wave