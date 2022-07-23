Lack of Oregon public defenders leads to dismissal of biased crime case.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Charges against a man who allegedly physically and verbally assaulted an Asian American woman and her son last year have been dismissed after the judge said a public defense attorney wasn’t assigned to his case in a timely manner.

In January 2021, Peter Eschright was arrested after allegedly kicking an Asian American woman and her son on a TriMet bus in southeast Portland. He also allegedly made racial remarks towards them regarding COVID-19, their race, and skin color.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and took Eschright into custody. After failing to appear in court for his arraignment several times and court dates being pushed back, the judge dismissed the case and charges because he wasn’t assigned a defense attorney.

The case was dropped without prejudice which means charges can be filed again at a later time. A spokesperson for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office stated they did not have a comment at this time.

Earlier this year, the American Bar Association released a report stating Oregon has less than a third of the public defenders it needs. Carl Macpherson, the Executive Director for Metropolitan Public Defender, says it’s a problem that has been years in the making.

“There is a shortage of public defenders due to decades of neglect by the state of Oregon and all three branches when it comes to public defense,” said Macpherson. “It has a significant impact on anyone who is being charged in that there are not enough lawyers to represent the individuals that the state is charging. If the state is going to charge someone, then they need to provide enough resources and enough attorneys to be able to represent every single person that they charge. There is research that shows the conviction or just the incarceration of someone pre-trial can have thousands of collateral consequences on someone. So it is extremely impactful on individuals. We have people that have suffered in the past and will continue to suffer until we prioritize public defense.”

Macpherson says hundreds across the state are currently waiting for a state-appointed council. He says multiple things need to happen to fix the problem.

“Number one: As a state and as a community, we need to prioritize mental health and substance abuse services among other services for individuals that we are bringing into the system that do not need to be there. We need to be prioritizing people, not harming. Secondly: prioritizing prosecution. What are we choosing to prosecute, not processing low-level offenses, and not prosecuting people that need services, not the criminal legal system. Third: requiring more resources for public defense. If we are going to try to maintain this system that we currently have, you have to resource it better. It’s been under-resourced for decades and we are not going to be able to provide representation for all the people that need it. We should demand better as a state, as a people, and as a community. So we need to resource it better. The ABA report that was produced in January that shows we have 31% of the lawyers we need in Oregon to represent the number of people that we are charging, it’s a staggering number and it tells you the depth of the problem.”

