Man with rifle who runs from Jefferson Co. Fair shot by officers

MADRAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with a rifle at the Jefferson County Fair was shot by officers on Friday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO said just before 5 p.m. Friday, deputies received a report of a man armed with a long rifle at the Jefferson County Fair in Madras. When they responded, the man took off running.

Deputies said the suspect tried to enter a nearby business still armed with the weapon. Law enforcement officers then shot him. The man was injured and is receiving medical treatment.

A use of force investigation is underway by the Tri-County major incident team. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact non-emergency dispatch at (541) 475-2210.

The sheriff’s office did not release further details.

