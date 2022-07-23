Mayor Wheeler hopes to increase patrols at deadly southeast Portland block.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Just a day after Mayor Ted Wheeler declared an emergency due to the city’s rising gun violence problem, FOX 12 learned he hopes to beef up security at a block that’s seen several deadly shootings.

“I see the flashing lights when they block off 85th and Milton and I’ll walk out and just kind of like, ‘here we go again’,” Laird Young said.

Young has lived near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Milton Street for over seven years. He said he hears gunshots often and has even heard a victim calling out for help.

“I came outside, my neighbors had come out and I could hear the guy, ‘They shot me, they shot me!’ and he was on the ground holding his gut,” he said. “Then the ambulance came and took him away and he was still alive when the ambulance took him and I was so grateful.”

Just says after that shooting, Portland Police said 39-year-old Shaani Mohamed was shot and killed at the same intersection. Three other men were shot and killed there between August 2021 and January 2022.

Young suspects the violence is coming from in and around a motel nearby.

Now, Mayor Wheeler’s office said he wants to implement a 30-day focused patrol at that block to prevent any more deadly shootings, allowing the officers to get overtime.

Young said it’s a great idea, but isn’t sure that’s feasible given how understaffed the bureau is right now.

“I don’t know, in the absolute truth and respect to the Portland Police Bureau, if they even have the manpower because if you read the news every day, over in Lents and every place else, it’s like they can only show up when there are shell casings and blood on the ground and I get that, I don’t blame the Portland police for that,” he said.

Wheeler’s office doesn’t know when the patrol at NE 82nd and Milton Street might start.

