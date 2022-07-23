Oaks Park closes early after ‘unruly behavior and altercations’ cause safety concerns

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oaks Amusement Park closed early Friday night after incidents of “unruly behavior and altercations.” The amusement park’s Open Skate Session was also canceled.

The park posted to Facebook sharing the news shortly after 7: 30 p.m. saying, “This behavior did not align with our mission, and was not the experience we want our guests to have.”

The park noted the safety of customers and employees as a top priority.

Oaks Amusement Park is planning to reopen Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.