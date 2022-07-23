Portland experts give energy-saving tips for a heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With summer heat approaching, it’s important to stay cool. But sometimes that can run you a high utility bill. One of the best saving costs is using your windows to the best of your ability, less light means less heat.

“Close your windows, close your blinds, use your drapes, keep it cool but then as soon as the outside air temperature in the evening has dropped below the temperature inside your house, go ahead and open those windows up and let your house have a nice kind of exhalation,” says Lizzie Rubado, Senior Program Strategy Manager of Energy Trust of Oregon.

Try to not use large appliances, like the stove, the oven, or the dishwasher. Instead, try the microwave, an air fryer, or grilling outside.

“All of these electronics and things with motors in them are adding heat to your home as well as doing their jobs,” says Rubado.

A fan can make you feel 46 degrees cooler than the actual temperature in the room. If you have a ceiling fan, make sure it turns counterclockwise. That will create a downdraft and a breeze to keep you cool. Another thing to look for are gaps and cracks in your home like your doors. All of those added up is like leaving a window open allowing heat inside.

“Make sure that this foamy weatherstripping is in good shape.” Says Rubado. “And if it’s not, it’s really inexpensive to go to the hardware store wherever and get it replaced.”

Having an air conditioner unit can be the largest contributor to your utility bill, using it wisely can save you money.

“Ideally, if you can get your thermostat 5 to 10 degrees warmer, than the normal point you’d want it at when you’re at home for at least eight hours a day you can save up to 10% on your cooling cost,” says Rubado.

