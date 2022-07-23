Advertisement

Portland fire enacts immediate burn ban in response to upcoming heat wave

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:16 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Fire & Rescue is enacting a burn ban effective immediately. The ban comes as high temperatures and low humidity are expected in the coming week.

The ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice.

Barbecuing will still be allowed according to the Portland fire although residents are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Portland fire follows in the footsteps of Washington County fire agencies and Polk County enacting burn bans.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor Wheeler hopes to increase patrols at deadly southeast Portland block.
Mayor Wheeler hopes to increase patrols at deadly southeast Portland block
Lack of Oregon public defenders leads to dismissal of biased crime case.
Lack of Oregon public defenders leads to dismissal of biased crime case
One person is injured after a Wednesday shooting in Salem, according to officials.
Salem officers found justified in death of 16-year-old
The Portland Police Bureau recruiting new officers.
Portland Police Bureau works to fill 300 positions in three years