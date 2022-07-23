Portland fire enacts immediate burn ban in response to upcoming heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Fire & Rescue is enacting a burn ban effective immediately. The ban comes as high temperatures and low humidity are expected in the coming week.

The ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice.

Barbecuing will still be allowed according to the Portland fire although residents are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Portland fire follows in the footsteps of Washington County fire agencies and Polk County enacting burn bans.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.