Portland Police Bureau works to fill 300 positions in three years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland city officials say police staffing is a top priority. The Portland Police Bureau swore in one of its largest classes of recruits Thursday with 16 officers joining the force.

Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler, has a mission to fill around 300 positions at PPB in three years, 200 officer openings and 100 support staff openings according to a recruiting sergeant.

Joinportlandpolice.com was set up by PPB solely for attracting potential candidates. The home page of the website says entry-level officers make almost $76,000 per year.

Mayor Wheeler welcomed 16 new police officer recruits Thursday with open arms at a ceremony. Later that day he declared a state of emergency in Portland over gun violence. The mayor said at the ceremony he is committed to rebuilding PPB

“This shows me that we are on the path to recovery. We are rebuilding the Portland Police Bureau,” Wheeler told the recruits. “I have your backs as I know you have mine and I want you to know I will continue to fight hard to make sure that the Portland Police Bureau gets the resources that it needs, the tools, the training, the advancement opportunities that you deserve.”

Sgt. Trevor Tyler is in charge of PPB recruiting and says there are about 700 active officers patrolling Portland, but they’re still in need of a couple hundred. He says already there are more applicants this year than all of 2021 from diverse backgrounds.

“50 percent, of most our applicants are coming from the Portland metro area, and as far north as Seattle and then a little bit further south down to the Eugene area,” said Tyler. “50 percent of them are coming from abroad, all across the nation.”

Tyler says an important part of the interview process for candidates is having an honest conversation about the challenges facing Portland right now and finding potential officers who want to work hard to make the city safer.

“Part of that application process we encourage them to go on ride-alongs. We want them to see firsthand the job that it is that we’re going to ask them to do so then on the other side of all of the training that they received and then they get put into that role of being an officer on the street it’s not a surprise to them.”

