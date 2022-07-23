PPB: Man breaks into home, shot by resident in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

As officers were treating the man, a resident called and said they were involved. Officers learned the resident shot the man after he entered their home. The resident is cooperative, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092 or detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079.

