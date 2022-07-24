Canby man dies in 3-vehicle rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Canby man died in a rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said at 3 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-205 north of Mill Plain Boulevard. They learned two vehicles were going northbound when one hit the back of the other. The vehicle in the back rolled and came to rest in the left lane and shoulder. It was hit by another vehicle.

The driver in the vehicle that rolled was pronounced dead on the scene. He has been identified as 31-year-old Edwin Chicas of Canby.

The other two drivers were not injured.

WSP said it investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

