Heat arrives Sunday before dangerously hot week

Good morning! The heatwave we’ve been warning about is finally arriving this afternoon. We have some clouds this morning, but expect them to clear out quickly. It will be a sunny lunch and day beyond. Things turn hot this afternoon and evening, with high temperatures in the low 90s.

The heatwave will amplify and continue through the week. There is an excessive heat watch in effect from the National Weather Service for Monday through Friday. Temperatures will likely range from the mid 90s to low 100s. This is potentially dangerous heat, with little to no relief during the nights. Overnight lows will be very warm for us, briefly dipping just below 70° for much of the week. It will be very important for everyone to monitor for heat illnesses this week, especially those who don’t have air conditioning and those who are more vulnerable to the heat. We will see mostly clear skies this week, with just a few high clouds rolling through at times.

By next weekend, temperatures will start cooling, but remain hot. We will likely see highs in the low 90s again starting on Saturday. Looking at the extended forecast, it looks like the heat will remain through Sunday, then continue to cool into the first week of August.

Stay safe this week!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.