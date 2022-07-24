Heating up Sunday, heat wave around the corner

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It ended up being a bit cooler than we were expecting Saturday, with the Portland International Airport topping out at 77 degrees. Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine, and it was a beautiful, comfortably cool day. Hopefully you had some time to soak it in, because things are turning much hotter Sunday and beyond.

We’ll be waking up to cool temperatures Sunday morning in the mid to upper 50s. The interior valleys and coast could see some morning clouds, but they will burn off very quickly to reveal mostly sunny skies by mid-morning. Our high temperatures will be much warmer-- in the low 90s for the Portland metro.

Our extended heat wave really kicks off Monday with temperatures expected in the upper 90s, then three days of likely triple digits will follow. Overnight temperatures starting Monday night will jump into the mid to upper 60s, so it’s going to be pretty uncomfortable and also muggy as we still pull in some moisture from the coast in the evenings and early mornings.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of Oregon and parts of Washington from Monday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

It’s possible we see a daily record high on Tuesday-- if we end up hitting 100 degrees that day, it’d be a tie.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Friday, and then we’ll finally start to cool down-- but remain in the low 90s-- on Saturday.

Stay safe out there.

