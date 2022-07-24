Heatwave to bring dangerous temperatures to Northwest over much of next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland area is about to see a long stretch of triple digit temperatures. It’s best you start planning how you’re going to keep cool now.

“When it is cooler outside than inside, open your windows, get that fresh air coming in and then close them again as it heats up during the day,” Denis Theriault, deputy communications director with Multnomah County, said. “If you have any way to cover your windows from the light, the brightness, the heat that comes that way, that can make a big difference.”

Multnomah County has been preparing all week. It installed nearly 80 air conditioning units in homes where people are most vulnerable. Those include people with a low income and that live in heat islands around the metro area.

“Portable units, window units,” Theriault said. “So the folks, we will come up to their house, we’ll bring it in, show them how to use it.”

The Joint Office of Homeless Services has passed out over 15,000 water bottles, hundreds of cooling towels and misting bottles to those living outside.

Last year, temperatures reached 116 degrees. That heatwave killed 69 people in Multnomah County.

While this week won’t be as hot, Theriault said there have been lessons learned, and they’ve been planning for this summer ever since.

“Most folks who perished last summer in that June heatwave were folks who lived alone without air conditioning,” he said. “By reaching those folks now, getting more air conditioners out to folks. We’ve got lists of buildings where we’ve been reaching out to folks, talking to property owners, letting them know about resources. That outreach started a while ago. Those are all things that weren’t in place before but are very much a part of the plan going forward.”

The city and county plan to declare an emergency next week. They’ll also announce cooling spaces where people can take breaks from the heat. Theriault says TriMet will be giving free rides to those cooling centers.

